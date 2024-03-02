Keyi Panyor becomes 26th district of Arunachal

Campaign against ‘cash for vote’, CM urges people

YACHULI, 1 Mar: Keyi Panyor became the 26th district of the state with its inauguration here on Friday by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, in the presence of a large number of people of the newly created district.

“In September 2023, I had promised you that I would come back to give you what you cherished for long – a new district. Here I am today with it,” said Khandu after inaugurating the new district.

The district has been carved out of Lower Subansiri district.

Congratulating the people, Khandu said that the aspirations of the people, especially of the Yachuli assembly constituency, have been fulfilled at last fulfilled.

“Heartiest congratulations to the wonderful people of the newly created district and Yachuli constituency. Let’s embark on a new journey together to make this district a shining example of development for others,” he said.

Wishing the people of Keyi Panyor a fruitful journey ahead, Khandu expressed optimism that the journey would be “corruption-free.”

“Everything good, historic, and noteworthy, especially for the Nyishi community, began from the Yachuli area. You all will agree that ‘money culture’ in electoral politics also began here.

Today, as we start a new journey, let’s pledge to make Keyi Panyor the first district to root out this culture for others to follow suit,” he beckoned.

Khandu called upon religious and community leaders, whom people listen to, to strongly campaign against the ‘cash for vote’ practice prevalent in the state, now that the parliamentary and assembly elections are round the corner.

“I cannot stress more on the need to combat corruption for a prosperous future. A strong commitment is key, and I believe that people’s support will be instrumental. Together, we can build a corruption-free ecosystem,” he said.

The new district, Khandu said, has huge potential in agriculture and horticulture sectors, and advised the local community to focus on these sectors. He gave assurance that the state government would provide all support needed in this regard.

On the practice of submitting of memorandums listing local demands during such occasions, Khandu said that the practice should be done away with.

“It is the responsibility of the government to give all facilities and implement developmental projects even before the people start demanding (through memorandums),” he said.

“Why should the government wait for the people to demand? It is our responsibility and duty to give to the people what they need before they come asking,” he said.

He gave assurance that all infrastructural needs of the newly created district will be fulfilled, so that the people are not forced to come knocking on the government’s door.

“I share in the joy of the people and assure them that all infrastructure needs will be met. Yachuli’s potential is immense. With a robust road network, we can accelerate production and exports,” Khandu added.

To mark the occasion, the CM handed over the new district flag to the incumbent deputy commissioner and superintendent of police.

Khandu also announced that sitting MLA of Yachuli assembly constituency, Taba Tedir, will be the BJP’s candidate in the next election.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who accompanied the CM, said that the new district will have to be properly planned, and urged the people to cooperate with the government in this regard.

“A holistic plan is required to develop this new district. I believe that, under the able leadership of local MLA Taba Tedir, this new district will emerge as a model district in the future,” said Mein.

Among others, union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju, MPs Tapir Gao and Nabam Rebia, and a host of cabinet colleagues, including local representative and Education Minister Taba Tedir, and MLAs were present.

The state assembly had on 8 February passed the Arunachal Pradesh (Reorganisation of Districts) (Amendment) Bill, 2024, paving the way for the creation of two new districts: Keyi Panyor and Bichom.

The 27th district, Bichom, is scheduled to be inaugurated next week.