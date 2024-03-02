Retd officers, staffers bid adieu

ITANAGAR, 1 Mar: Family welfare director Dr TC Khrime, along with technical officer (IDD) PN Mazumdar, foreman Pradip Konwar and peon Yari Taggu, were given a warm farewell on their superannuation by the health services directorate on Friday.

Health Services Director Dr Dondu Wange lauded the hard work and contributions of the retiring officers and staffers, and wished them a healthy, happy and productive post-retirement life.

The meeting was attended by all the officers and staff of the health directorate.