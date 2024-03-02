3rd cycle of NAAC assessment of RGU ends

RONO HILLS, 1 Mar: The third cycle of the three-day assessment of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) ended on 29 February evening.

The NAAC is an autonomous institution of the University Grants Commission that assesses and accredits higher educational institutions in the country.

This time, RGU was assessed by a seven-member peer team under the chairmanship of Prof Sashi Kumar Dhiman, who is the vice chancellor of the Himachal Pradesh Technical University, Shimla. Prof Arvind Kumar from the University of Lucknow was the member coordinator.

Beyond academic and other related activities and assessment, one of the highlights of the three-day schedule was a spectacular cultural programme presented by students and members of the university, “showcasing the varied socio-cultural contexts of Arunachal,” the university informed in a release.

During the ‘exit meeting’ between the members of the NAAC peer team and RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha, all statutory officers, the deans of faculties, HoDs, and the directors of various departments and institutes of RGU, the NAAC peer team chairman handed over the sealed report of the visit to the VC, “which will be opened after declaration of grading by the NAAC, Bangalore,” the release informed.