RGU mourns fmr registrar’s demise

RONO HILLS, 1 Mar: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) community convened a condolence meeting here on Friday to mourn the demise of former registrar of the then Arunachal University, Dr Jogendra Nath.

“Dr Nath was the second person to serve RGU as registrar. The tenure of his office as registrar was from 6 May, 1988 to 4 May, 1991. Also a reputed author, Dr Nath was a recipient of the prestigious Luminous Lummer Dai Award. He has written dozens of books, including Young Panther, a biography of former chief minister Gegong Apang,” the university informed in a release.

The condolence meeting was attended by all the statutory officers, deans of faculties, directors, HoDs, coordinators, faculty members, other officers and non-teaching employees of the university, who observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

Late Dr Nath is survived by a daughter and a son.

Paying tributes to the departed, RGU VC Prof Saket Kushwaha said, “Dr Nath will always be remembered as a down-to-earth and amiable personality who always tried to meet people and employees of all categories and tried to gather feedback from them for the overall development of the university.”

As a mark of respect to late Dr Nath, the university remained closed for the rest of the day.