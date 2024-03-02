Seminar organised to mark NSD

ITANAGAR, 1 Mar: The Himalayan University (HU) here organised a national seminar to mark the National Science Day (NSD), under the theme ‘Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat’, on Friday.

During the seminar, GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment, North East Regional Centre Head Dr Devendra Kumar delivered a lecture on ecotourism and jhum farming/shifting cultivation, and “updated the audience about successful research projects such as the GI tag for yak milk churpi in Arunachal Pradesh,” the university informed in a release.

“Dr Kumar emphasised the importance of traditional indigenous technologies in helping us get through difficult periods such as Covid-19, as well as other traditional techniques that benefit people living in the Himalayan region,” it said.

HU registrar Prof Vijay Tripathi paid tribute to Nobel Prize winner Sir CV Raman and his discovery, “which created the groundwork for the country’s scientific community to thrive in their respective domains,” while research dean Dr Deba Prasad Dev stressed on “the relevance and significance of the National Science Day, following the discovery of the Raman Effect.”

Agriculture department head Dr Raj Husain dwelt on “diversification of agricultural-based livelihood approaches, irrigation management, composting techniques, and low-cost mushroom production.” He also discussed agricultural manuring techniques and hydroponic systems, the release stated.

Botany assistant professor Bengia Mamu presented “deep insights into the topic ‘Apatani tribe’s paddy-cum-fish farming in Arunachal Pradesh: Nurturing ecological and economic sustainability’,” and apprised the participants of the procedures used in Ziro (L/Subansiri), “which are indigenous technical systems found in our country.” She also emphasised on how sustainability and productivity can go hand in hand.

Academic affairs deputy dean Dr Malem Mangal urged the attendees, especially the students, to “make use of the academic and research opportunities available at Himalayan University.”

Zoology department head Dr Feroz Ahmad informed that 155 students took part in the day’s events, “which included a science model presentation competition, an oral presentation competition, a science quiz competition, a science essay writing competition, and a painting competition.”

“Twenty-four students were declared winners securing first, second, and third positions in several events,” he said.