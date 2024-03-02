Edn workshop for PRTs organised

PASIGHAT, 1 Mar: A workshop for primary teachers (PRT), based on foundational-level elementary classes, was conducted at Shikshak Sadan near the DDSE office here in East Siang district from 29 February to 1 March.

The workshop, the inaugural session of which was attended by DDSE Odhuk Tabing, Assistant Professor Enuk Libang, and BEO (Academics) John Panyang as guests, was conducted by the PHDCCI-PARAK, a unit of the NCERT, and was aimed at disseminating teaching competency, knowledge, and skills among the teachers.

PHDCCI-SCERT Deputy Secretary Subhas Mehta and NCERT Assistant Professors Peeyush Kamal and Priyanka Singh were the resource persons.

While the first day of the workshop witnessed educating the teachers on various education-related topics, the second day featured practical sessions for the trainees.

All the sessions carried out over the two days were monitored by PARAK-NCERT Assistant Secretary-General Shalini S Sharma and PARAK-NCERT CEO Indrani Bhaduri from New Delhi through videoconference.