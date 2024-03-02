Tehen Henke wins declamation competition

ITANAGAR, 1 Mar: Participants representing 14 districts of the state took part in a declamation competition organised at DK Convention Hall here by the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan on Friday.

Tehen Henkhe, representing Tirap district, clinched the first prize of Rs 1 lakh, along with a certificate; Takam Regam from Papum Pare district secured the second position, earning a prize of Rs 50,000 and a certificate; and third prizes, comprising Rs 25,000 each, were bagged by Janglin Lamra and Rupa Tagio of West Kameng district.

DNGC English HoD Dr JR Padhi, educator and orator Takpi Tanyi Dulom, and the Independent Review Associate Editor Taya Bagang were the judges.