Season 5 of TTTS from Saturday

ITANAGAR, 1 Mar: Season 5 of the popular ‘The Tyson Talk Show’ (TTTS) – a platform for talent and inspiration in Arunachal – will start from Saturday onwards.

Started by Gejum Ingo during the Covid lockdown period in February 2022, the talk show provides a platform to individuals from across the Northeast to share their inspirational stories.

Top bureaucrats, policemen, businesspersons, social activists, artists, social media influencers, doctors, entrepreneurs, models, and winners of prestigious events in Arunachal have taken part in the show.

As TTTS embarks on the new season, Ingo said, “The life stories shared by people who have graced the show resonate deeply with the youths. These journeys serve as beacons of motivation, encouraging the younger generation to dream big and persevere through challenges.”

He said also that the show is “beyond entertainment.”

“TTTS fosters positive change by promoting young talent. The show provides a platform for young and talented artists, contributing to the flourishing arts and culture scene in Arunachal Pradesh,” he added.

“Prominent figures share their life experiences, encompassing struggles, triumphs, and valuable lessons, serving as an inspiration for younger generations. Crucial social issues like drug addiction, HIV, and traffic rules are addressed, contributing to social betterment,” said Ingo.

He added that the show “actively seeks out and provides a stage for lesser-known artists, fostering the artistic community’s growth and also helping in regional inclusivity by inviting artists and social media influencers from the entire Northeast India region.”

In the past, several prominent guests, including ‘Indian Idol’ competitor Jeli Kayi, and prominent officers like ICR DC Talo Potom and IPS officer Dr Sachin Singhal, shared their success stories on TTTS.

Senior artists like Bijnoo Nabam and Dr Delong Padung have also participated in the talk show, informed Ingo.