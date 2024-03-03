Bharat Lok Sangeet – Arunachal Utsav begins

NAMSAI, 2 Mar: The first edition of Bharat Lok Sangeet – Arunachal Utsav, under the ambit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’, began here in Namsai district on Saturday.

Twelve cultural troupes from various states of India, including three cultural troupes from Arunachal, are participating in the event, showcasing a myriad of art forms. The festival aims at fostering inter-cultural exchange, and interaction and mutual respect between different states and union territories of India.

Attending the inaugural function of the festival at the Poi Pee Mau Tai ground here, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said that, “owing to its cultural vastness, Arunachal is a reservoir of folksongs, lores, tales and dances, resonating with the expressions and representations of its indigenous populace.”

Highlighting the native scripts of the state, he informed that “ancient epics like the Mahabharata and the Ramayana have been written in the Tai Khamti script.”

Mein also informed the participants from different states of the country about “the significant cultural establishments of Arunachal, including the famed Golden Pagoda in Namsai district, the sacred Parshuram Kund in Lohit district, historical connections with Bismaknagar and Malinithan, and the ancient Tawang monastery in Tawang district.”

He also highlighted the state government’s initiatives towards turning these establishments into major pilgrimage destinations, paving the way for greater tourist footfalls in the state.

The DCM expressed optimism that initiatives like the Bharat Lok Sangeet – Arunachal Utsav would revitalise India’s cultural landscape, fostering unity and contributing to nation-building.

He announced that the festival will be added as one of the calendar events of the state government, with plans to expand participation in the coming years.

The inaugural day featured the performance of the ‘unity dance of Arunachal Pradesh’ by the Tani Daughters crew, showcasing the five Tani tribes (Nyishi, Adi, Galo, Apatani and Tagin), followed by Kaa-Kong Tou-Kai (peacock and cock dance) of the Tai Khamti community.

Other cultural events of the day included Mukha Bhaona (Assam), Rouf (Jammu & Kashmir), Kali Aattam (Puducherry), Tsungremong (Nagaland), Jabro (Ladakh), Karagam (Tamil Nadu), Chhapeli (Uttarakhand), Ka-Shad-Sngei (Meghalaya), Lai Haraoba (Manipur), Hojaigiri dance (Tripura), Denjong Cha-Rab (Sikkim), Buhza Aih Cheraw (Mizoram), Chutkuchuta (Odisha), and a folk fusion concert by Maylula Band and Chorun Mugli.

On Sunday, the programme will begin with the ‘unity dance of Lekang circle’.

A host of dignitaries, including MP Tapir Gao, MLAs Gum Tayeng, Zingnu Namchoom, Mutchu Mithi, Jummum Ete Deori, Dasanglu Pul and Mopi Mihu, and government officers attended the inaugural function. (DCM’s PR Cell)