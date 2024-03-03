Air shows will draw youths to be part of IAF: Guv

ITANAGAR, 2 Mar: Governor KT Parnaik said that displaying air shows in Arunachal Pradesh would motivate the youths to join the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The governor, who witnessed the air show by the IAF’s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) at the Donyi-Polo airport in Hollongi on Saturday, also recalled the first fighter pilot from Arunachal, late Kuru Hasang, who had been commissioned into the IAF in 1968.

Interacting with the IAF officers, Parnaik said that “the event marks a significant milestone as the first of its kind in the state,” and added that “the air show has showcased technological innovation, promoting the aviation industry, inspiring future generations and celebrating aviation heritage, in addition to providing avenues for fostering international collaboration.”

The SKAT demonstrated a thrilling close formation air display which enthralled the spectators who turned up to witness the event.

Tezpur (Assam)-based IAF Station Air Officer Commanding VJ Singh and Wing Commander AK Verma briefed the governor on the air show.

The SKAT, comprising Group Captain GS Dhillon, Squadron Leader Ankit, Wing Commanders Kuldeep Hooda, Sidhesh Kartik, Prashant Bhardwaj, Allen George and Alok Goakar, and Squadron Leaders Himkush Chandel and Himanshu Singh, performed manoeuvres, including ‘barrel roll’, in which they flew as if outlining the shape of an invisible barrel; ‘loop in diamond formation’; and ‘inverted run in front of audience’.

The team drew a heart in the sky, dedicated to the people of Itanagar, and one AC roll in the sky, presenting a 360 degree view of the Hawk Mk-132 aircraft.

The air show was organised by the Papum Pare district administration, led by DC Jiken Bomjen, in collaboration with the IAF and the Airports Authority of India. (Raj Bhavan)