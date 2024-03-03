Free medical camp organised

KAIMAI, 2 Mar: A free medical camp was organised by the 36 Bn CRPF as part of its civic action programme, in collaboration with Dibrugarh (Assam)-based Urovision Hospital, here in Tirap district on Saturday.

During the camp, renowned urologist Dr Aprajit Sandilya, along with his team attended to the patients and distributed medicines free of cost to them.

Earlier in the day, the 36 Bn CRPF handed over the newly repaired community hall of Kaimai village to its chief Khamwang Lowang, in the presence of the Kaimai GB and others. (DIPRO)