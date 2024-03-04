Gao inaugurates Ngorlung dere

PASIGHAT, 3 Mar: Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao inaugurated the dere/musup (community hall) in Ngorlung village in Ruksin subdivision in East Siang district on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that “the government is trying to develop Arunachal on all fronts,” and exhorted the people to “maintain the assets created by the government and use them purposefully.”

Gao informed that Rs 50 lakhs each were provided by him and former union minister Ninong Ering under the SIDF. Work on the project, which began in June last year, was completed by the RWD and the PWD.

Besides Ering, former MLA Tatung Jamoh, DC Tayi Taggu, ZPMs, officers, GBs and villagers were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)