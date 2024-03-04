Nat’l seminar on tourism in NE conducted

DEOMALI, 3 Mar: A national seminar on the topic ‘Tourism in Northeast India: Prospects and challenges’ was held at Wangcha Rajkumar Govt College (WRGC) here in Tirap district on Saturday.

Addressing the inaugural function, Assam-based Dibrugarh University’s Economics Professor Amarjyoti Mahanta highlighted the importance of tourism “in today’s world of globalisation.”

“The tourism industry is considered to be a rapidly growing industry,” he said, adding that “the road of tourism is paved with many challenges and prospects.”

NSS State Liaison Officer Dr AK Mishra highlighted various aspects of tourism, and the challenges faced by the tourism sector in the Northeast, while District Tourism Officer Rigio Tabam spoke about tourism opportunities in Tirap.

Seminar convener Dr Modang Reena and WRGC Principal Dr Monshi Tayeng also spoke.

Thirty scholars from all over India, including research scholars from JNU Delhi, presented papers and exchanged knowledge related to tourism in the Northeast region.

The seminar was organised by the geography, economics and commerce departments of WRGC, and sponsored by the state’s higher & technical education directorate. (DIPRO)