India continues to be unsafe for women

The horrific act of rape of a Spanish woman in Jharkhand has deeply damaged the image of India. Not only was she raped, her partner was assaulted and they were robbed. The Spanish couple, on an ambitious plan to travel the world on motorcycles, had reached India from Bangladesh. They had already visited sixty-three countries and covered 170,000 kms. The woman, 28, was allegedly gangraped by seven men when she was spending the night with her partner in a makeshift tent in Jharkhand when the incident happened.

The police have made some arrests, but the incident has caused outrage across social media and other platforms. It once again highlights how India continues to be unsafe for the womenfolk. Despite tall claims of successive governments of giving importance to women’s safety, brutal incidents of crimes against women continue to be a matter of deep concern. It is a tragedy that a woman who wanted to travel the world on a motorcycle met with such an unfortunate fate in India. This incident will deeply hurt the image of India across the globe.