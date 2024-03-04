Guv administers oath to APPSC, APIC members

ITANAGAR, 3 Mar: Governor KT Parnaik administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly appointed member of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), Jalash Pertin, at the Raj Bhavan here on Sunday.

He also administered oath to the newly appointed members of the Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC), Khopey Thaley, Vijay Taram, Dani Gamboo, and Sangyal Tsering Bappu.

Chief Secretary (i/c) Kaling Tayeng conducted the function.

Interacting with the chairmen and members of the APPSC and the APIC, the governor expressed faith that the commissions would “rise to the expectations of the people and always uphold the merit of each case.”

He advised them to “work with commitment, renewed zeal, and in team spirit.”

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, cabinet ministers, senior officers, and other guests attended the function. (Raj Bhavan)