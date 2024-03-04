Tourism, horticulture growth engines: Taki

ZIRO, 3 Mar: Saying that horticulture and tourism sectors are “the double growth engines that can propel and boost the economy of Ziro and the state,” local MLA and Agriculture Minister Tage Taki urged the youths to “take advantage of the favourable landscape gifted by nature for your income generating startups and sustainability.”

Taki was speaking at the inaugural function of the ‘Pamu Yalang’ view point atop the Dolo Mando hills in Bamin-Michi village here in Lower Subansiri district on Sunday.

“Mother Nature, coupled with the wisdom of our ancestors, has bestowed Ziro plateau with a unique cultural landscape filled with immense potential in the fields of horticulture and tourism, as a result of which Ziro has become the highest producer of kiwi fruit in Arunachal Pradesh and also earned the tag of a tourism

hotspot with lakhs of tourists visiting the valley annually. Instead of hankering after shrinking government jobs, our youths should focus on these key areas and be job givers rather than job seekers,” Taki said.

He added that “we need to ensure that tourists halt at least for a day or two in Ziro to boost the local tourism industry and economy.”

The Pamu Yalang view point or the ‘Hawk’s Rock’ is located atop the Dolo Mando hills in Bamin Michi village. The view point offers a breathtaking, panoramic view of the entire valley.

The locals believe that the rocks were the dwelling place of hawks in the earlier era, which has withstood the test of time in protecting the villages from natural calamities such as famines and fire accidents.

The sacred view point has been developed by the PWD with an initial project cost of Rs 50 lakhs.

Earlier, while assuring to sponsor the construction of washrooms for men and women at the view point, Urban Local Body Director Hano Takka urged the tourists to “be responsible by respecting the local sentiments, values and culture, and not litter the place.”

Thanking the minister for sanctioning the project and engaging the local youths, Diibo ZPM Bamin Gumbo appealed to him to “sanction a few more PMGSY roads to the twin villages.”

Narrating the history of Pamu Yalang view point, Pamu Yalang Welfare Society chairman Michi Tai informed that “many more historical, legendary and places of tourist interest, such as Piichang Putu (Potter’s Hill), Duku and Gano Yalang are also located at the twin villages, which could also be developed in due course of time.”

Michi Welfare Association secretary Michi Shalla and Pamu Yalang Welfare Society general secretary Racho Buda also spoke.

The function was attended also by PYWS members, officers, senior citizens and youths from Bamin and Michi villages. (DIPRO)