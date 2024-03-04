Trekking, birding organised to mark WWD

[ Prem Chetry ]

SINCHUNG, 3 Mar: The Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary (EWS) organised a trekking and birding event to mark the World Wildlife Day (WWD) in Eaglenest in Sinchung subdivision in West Kameng district on Sunday.

Speaking on the significance of the day, Range Forest Officer Yachang Kani said, “We need to learn, and then teach others. This being the digital age, we must use digital tools in conserving and protecting wildlife.”

“Camera trapping needs to be used to learn about wildlife populations, and drones can be used to detect

poachers and patrolling purposes,” Kani said, and added that “we must have a community science app, which could be devised for data feeding and compiling. It would enable us to know about any particular species, about its habitat, breeding, fruiting, harvesting and migration behaviour.”

The staffers of the EWS, along with conservationists Rinchin Thongdok, Tsering Thongdok, DK Thungon, Khandu Glow and Bona Lama, and members and staffers of the Singchung Bugun Village Community Reserve participated in the trekking and birding event held on the stretch between Lama Camp and Bomdila Dara.

It concluded with a pledge administered by the RFO at the nature interpretation camp.