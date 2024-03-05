Buragohain, Devi win gold for India in Moscow Stars Wushu C’ship

ITANAGAR, 4 Mar: Abhijit Buragohain and H Bhumika Devi, Wushu athletes under the Sports Authority of India (SAI), National Centre of Excellence (NCoE), Itanagar, have both won gold medals in their respective categories in the ongoing Moscow Stars Wushu Championship-2024 in Moscow (Russia).

The weeklong event started on 28 February and will culminate on 5 March.

While Buragohain won the gold medal in the U-60 kg junior category (Sanda event), Devi won the gold medal in the U-52 kg junior category (Sanda event).

Both of them participated in the international championship for the first time.

Buragohain defeated his opponent from Dagestan, while Devi defeated her opponent from Russia.

The SAI, NCoE, Itanagar in a release on Monday congratulated the athletes and the Wushu coach of the centre, Umesh Kumar Yadav.