Capacity bldg prog for school principals

ITANAGAR, 4 Mar: A five-day capacity building programme titled ‘School leadership development for the Northeast region (NER)’ began at DK Convention Centre here on Monday.

School principals from all the Northeast states and from all the districts of Arunachal are participating in the programme, which is being organised by the Arunachal State Council of Educational Research & Training (SCERT), in collaboration with the National Centre for School Leadership (NCSL) of the National Institute of Educational Planning & Administration (NIEPA), New Delhi.

The programme is being organised with the aim of inculcating leadership quality among the school principals, so that desirable changes are brought about in the schools to increase the learning achievements of the students.

Addressing the participants, Education Secretary Pige Ligu exhorted the participants to “give your best not only for developing the academic achievement of your students but also to make them understand the values of humaneness, morality and empathy.”

He commended the NIEPA vice chancellor for selecting Arunachal as the venue for the regional-level programme, and requested the NCSL-NIEPA to conduct more of such leadership programmes for school heads in the future.

SCERT Director Toko Babu requested the school heads to “create awareness among the students about substance abuse.”

“The state is seriously being engulfed by the drug menace and the spread can be prevented through awareness among the young adults, which should start from the schools,” Babu said.

Earlier, NCSL-NIEPA Assistant Professor Dr Charu Smita Malik, who is the resource person, spoke about the aims and objectives of the programme. She said that the programme is aimed at developing the students’ competencies.

SCERT Joint Director Bango Palon and Deputy Director DY Ringu also spoke.

SCERT Assistant Director Mudang Omo is the coordinator of the programme. (DIPR)