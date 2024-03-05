Shweta Mehta takes charge as ICR DC

ITANAGAR, 4 Mar: Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta took over the charge of the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) deputy commissioner on Monday.

Prior to her new assignment, she was the additional deputy commissioner of the ICR.

A farewell function was also organised on Monday in honour of outgoing ICR DC Talo Potom, who has been posted as the chief estate officer and nodal officer (NH-415, Packages B and C).

Potom said that he always considered his work as DC his first priority and performed his duties to the best of his ability.

All officers and officials spoke highly of the outgoing DC and shared how he inspired many of them during his tenure as the ICR DC. (DIPRO)