Pasighat market gets ‘smart police beat house’

PASIGHAT, 4 Mar: MLA Kaling Moyong inaugurated a ‘smart police beat house’, funded under the Smart City Mission, at the main market here in East Siang district on Monday.

In his address, the MLA said that “the beat house, with various facilities, including on-the-spot public services in the heart of the city, will benefit all sections of people, including the business community and tourists, by providing them a safe and secure environment.”

“A public address system is also being set up, and more beautification work to enhance aesthetics is also being taken up,” he added.

DC Tayi Taggu in his address urged the citizens to take care of the public assets.

PSCDCL CEO Dr Manjuli Komut informed that “the upgradation of the police beat house is a part of the market upgradation projects under Phases I and II under the Smart City Mission.”

“The beat house has all required facilities, including office rooms and 24/7 CCTV surveillance,” Komut said.

Deputy SP Ayup Boko, PMC Chief Councillor Okiam Moyong Borang, councillors, members of the Pasighat Market Welfare Association, and PSCDCL officials were also present. (DIPRO)