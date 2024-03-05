Forum to discuss issues with Hollongi landowners

ITANAGAR, 4 Mar: The Hollongi Huto Land Owner Forum (HHLOF) has announced that it is going to organise a “mass meeting” of all the landowners of Hollongi area on 10 March at Mama Nursery in Hollongi.

Addressing mediaper-sons at the Arunachal Press Club here on Monday, HHLOF convener

Tai Mama said that the meeting will be held to discuss “the aftereffects of landslides and floods damaging the township, including the Donyi Polo airport.”

The forum’s co-convener Yowa Bullet emphasised on the need to have a water treatment plant, “and since Hollongi is in the pipeline to be under the Itanagar smart city project, we need proper maintenance and streamlining,” he said, and advocated “proper and systematic disposal of wastes.”

The forum also highlighted the rising water level, “especially during the monsoon season, which hampers the airport and poses a danger to the people.”

Citing the 2023 incident in which a child was washed away in a flashflood in Hollongi, Mama informed that the meeting will also discuss how to deal with such issues.

“We are working hand in hand, supporting the government to save the ecological balance of Hollongi,” the duo added.