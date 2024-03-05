Women SHGs form village organisation

GUMTO, 4 Mar: Six women self-help groups (SHG) here in Papum Pare district have formed the ‘Amba Continent Village Organisation’ (ACVO).

On Monday, members of the ACVO met Gumto ZPM Chukhu Bablu and sought his assistance with regard to establishing an office for the ACVO, and the ZPM on his part agreed to support the organisation.

Bablu emphasised on the importance of self-sustenance, “so that the members of SHGs can look for a permanent source of livelihood.”

Meanwhile, over 20 women met Amba GPC Tana Yarin, who encouraged the women SHGs to “keep the bond of unity and sisterhood alive.”

ACVO president Nabam Yadir Hina urged the GPC also to help in establishing an office for the organisation.

ACVO general secretary Gyamar Yakum Yowa was also among the members who called on the ZPC.

The organisation said that it seeks to play the role of a “financial intermediary,” and

to “provide services such as bookkeeping, auditing, bank linkages, and linkages with developmental programmes and line departments.”

Currently, the ACVO has 45 members.