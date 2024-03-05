State BJP launches website, app for voters

ITANAGAR, 4 Mar: The state BJP on Sunday launched a website, arunachalpradeshbjp.org/join.php, to foster public participation in policymaking, and to invite suggestions from voters for the party’s election manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

The party has also launched a toll-free number, 18005719941, and an “in aspirational drop box,” for the same purpose, it informed in a release.

“The launch of the website marks a significant milestone in the realm of governance,” it said, adding that “the event underscores the party’s commitment to promote citizen-centric governance.”

“The app, designed as an aspirational drop box, aims to empower citizens by providing them with a platform to contribute their ideas and suggestions towards policy formulation,” the party said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who along with other ministers, MLAs and party functionaries attended the launch function, emphasised “the pivotal role of citizen participation in shaping the future trajectory of governance,” and urged the citizens to “actively engage with the platform and share your feedback by 15 March, thereby fostering a collaborative approach between the government and the public,” the release said.

State BJP president Biyuram Wahge hailed the app as “a catalyst for inclusive governance, emphasising the importance of amplifying citizen’s voices in policy discourse,” and election in-charge and Assam minister Ashok Singhal echoed the same suggestion, highlighting the app’s ability to bridge the gap between the electorate and the elected representatives.

“As the political landscape gears up for electoral battles, the launch of this pioneering app signals a paradigm shift towards a more participatory and transparent governance model, where citizens are not just passive recipients of policies but active contributors to nation-building endeavours,” the release said.