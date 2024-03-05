JNC’s alumni conduct payback prog

PASIGHAT, 4 Mar: A team of around 24 alumni of the 2022 and 2023 batches of JN College’s (JNC) political science department here in East Siang district contributed office requirements to the political science department of the college under their ‘A tribute to our alma mater’ programme on Monday.

The team also felicitated assistant professors with mementos and conducted a plantation programme on the college campus as an expression of their gratitude to the college.

JNC Principal Dr Tasi Taloh commended the alumni for their goodwill gesture towards their alma mater. “Such a payback programme by the alumni needs to be encouraged by the institution as this would give an opportunity to reflect on its contribution to the society,” he said.

Vice Principal Dr Leki Sitang said that “alumni constitute one of the most important structures of any well-functioning institution.”

JNC IQAC coordinator Dr DP Panda also lauded the alumni for their contributions, saying that “such a programme disseminates a good message to the society.”

Leading the team, Tapin Lute Tamin explained the aims and objectives of the programme.

Heads of the departments, faculty members and senior students were present on the occasion.