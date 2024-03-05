STTP on household equipment repairing

NAMSAI, 4 Mar: A 15-day short-term training programme (STTP) on ‘Domestic household equipment repairing & winding of single phase induction motors’ was launched here on Monday.

Funded by the Arunachal Pradesh Council for Technical Education and being implemented by the electrical department of CP Namchoom Govt Polytechnic College (CPNGPN) here, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency, the initiative, under the supervision of CPNGPN electrical engineering department lecturer Kiran Tana, aims to equip the participants with vital skills in appliance repair and motor winding.

Twenty-eight trainees participated in the first day’s programme.

Speaking on the occasion, NABARD DDM Kamal Roy emphasised the importance of “upgrading skills in line with current demands.” He also highlighted government schemes such as the DDYSU, Standup India, and MUDRA, and encouraged the trainees to “form a group post-training and develop a mobile app to provide electrical services to the public.”

ArSRLM BMM Ronald Dakhar Baghwar introduced the participant to the ArSRLM’s startup village entrepreneurship programme (SVEP), “which offers opportunities for trainees to generate business through convergence.”