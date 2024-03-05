Doria playing on the front foot

[ Indu Chukhu ]

Have you ever thought of giving back to your society after having all the privileges you have? If not, learn from Arunachali cricketer Techi Doria – once known as the ‘Bob Marley of Indian Cricket’ – from C Sector, Naharlagun, who is providing a month-long free cricket coaching this year, starting from 5 March, as part of his summer camp.

Doria coached more than 80 cricketers last year for two months. “This year, however, the period has been shortened to a month, owing to the examinations being held in many schools,” he informed.

“Students from Doimukh, Nirjuli, Lekhi, Yupia and Papu Nallah had participated in the camp last year. This year, I am thrilled to learn that a student from Pasighat in East Siang district is also participating in the free summer camp,” said Doria, adding that many of the students come on foot for the training, including a student from Naharlagun’s G Extension.

Doria’s summer camp site is located in A Sector, beyond the Naga Christian Fellowship and Yeli Honda.

He will also provide a month-long free training in cricket to girls who have not participated in any cricket tournament organised by the Arunachal Cricket Association.

Doria said that girls have an advantage over boys to excel in cricket, “since their participation in the game is less than that of boys, and hence the competition is lesser.”

“My intention is to provide free coaching to those who want to learn cricket, and to encourage them to do better with their talents. In my days as a cricket learner, I had to bear the brunt of hefty fees from the coaching institute. I don’t want the same reason to stop others from learning,” said Doria, adding that one of his main thrusts is on giving the underprivileged ones the chance to learn.

“I am wholeheartedly willing to be a part of their journey,” he said.

Tai Ayum and Tadar Yalum – two girls who have received training from Doria, said that he was immensely supportive throughout the training period.

“We had no formal training in cricket. When we joined the coaching camp, we knew nothing about cricket,” they said.

Ayum said, “Doriya bhaiya played a major role in shaping my journey as a cricketer, and I gained immense confidence after the coaching camp.”

Doria is of the opinion that girl cricketers of the state have immense potential and, with proper training, will be able to make it to the Indian women’s cricket someday.

Tai Ayum, Nabam Ninu, Kino Nanung, Techi Medum, Taba Nuku, Jikke Happy, Tarak Yal and Tadar Yalum are some of the girl cricketers who have been trained at Doria’s camp.

The Arunachal Cricket Association’s U-15 girls’ cricket team captain Tarak Yal said that she underwent two months’ training under Doria, “and I got the opportunity to lead my team in Gujarat in November 2023.”

Doria continues playing on the front foot, and his hard work and philanthropic act are bound to produce results in the days to come.