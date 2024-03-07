2nd phase of training for polling officials in Siang district

PANGIN, 6 Mar: More than 150 presiding officers and polling officials of Pangin sub-division took part in the second phase of training, conducted by the Siang district election office here at the community hall on Wednesday, in view of upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

District level master trainers Ajay Yadav and Yomge Ete conducted demonstration on usage of EVM. They also briefed the polling teams of their roles, responsibilities and duties.

Addressing the trainee officials, EAC-cum-nodal officer (training) Jacob Tabing directed all the polling teams to actively participate in every round of the training, to become well-acquainted with their roles and responsibilities before proceeding to their polling stations. The polling officers have been divided into four batches, of which the first batch received their training at Boleng on Tuesday. (DIPRO)