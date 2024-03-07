Entrepreneurial development workshop

PASIGHAT, 6 Mar: The commerce department of the Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) organized a one-day workshop on ‘Mindset for Entrepreneurial Development’ here in East Siang district on Wednesday.

A three-month-long certificate course on “sales management,” approved by the state’s directorate of higher and technical education (DHTE), was also launched simultaneously.

During technical session, head of commerce department of JNC Dr. D. P Panda highlighted different aspects of entrepreneurship and skill development.

He motivated the students to take up more entrepreneurial roles after graduation as “it is the need of the hour for the nation to progress.”

Earlier, addressing the participants, JNC principal Dr. Tasi Taloh applauded the faculty and students “for displaying innovation and creativity in every occasion.”

Vice principal Dr. L. Sitang also spoke. (DIPRO)