Anasuya Choudhary appointed Group A panel counsel for Supreme Court

GUWAHATI, 6 Mar: Guwahati’s (Assam) Anasuya Choudhury, an advocate-on-record at the Supreme Court of India, has been elevated to the position of Group A panel counsel, entrusted with the responsibility of handling central government litigations before the apex court.

The announcement of her promotion, along with 32 other advocates, was made on March 1, marking a significant milestone in her legal career.

Choudhury’s appointment as Group A panel counsel comes as a recognition of her exemplary legal acumen and expertise.

Having successfully passed the Advocate-On-Record examination conducted by the Supreme Court of India in December 2023, she has demonstrated her proficiency in navigating the complexities of legal proceedings at the highest judicial level.

Choudhury passed her HSLC exam from St. Mary’s English High School, Guwahati in 2005 and then she completed her class XII examination from Army School, Narengi.

In addition to her recent appointment, Choudhury boasts a diverse portfolio of legal engagements.

With approximately 50 independent cases spanning various courts, including matters pertaining to matrimonial disputes and service-related issues, she has established herself as a formidable presence in the legal fraternity.

Notably, Choudhury is currently representing the Assam Human Rights Commission before the Supreme Court, showcasing her commitment to upholding justice and defending the rights of individuals.

Choudhury’s academic credentials further underscore her dedication to the field of law.

Holding a diploma in International Law from the International Court of Justice in The Hague, a Masters in Law from King’s College in London and Bachelor’s Degrees in Law and Psychology from Delhi University, she brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her legal practice.

She is the daughter of senior advocate Mrinal Kumar Choudhury, who also is the president of Guwahati High Court Bar Association.