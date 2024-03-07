Gao inaugurates Community Convention Centre

TEZU, 6 Mar: The Community Convention Centre in Lohit district was inaugurated by MP Tapir Gao on Wednesday in presence of MLAs Chau Zignu Namchoom and Mutchu Mithi.

Speaking on the occasion, Gao said that the centre will not only be important from the perspective of tourism but it would also help in preserving the tradition and culture of the place. He requested the administration to uplift the existing Botanical Garden in Tezu.

Gao also spoke on the need to identify local talents and nurture them. The MP appealed to youths of the district to come forward and make best use of the centre, explore their potentials and hidden talents.

DC Shashvat Saurabh said, “The Community Convention Centre has been meticulously planned and designed to serve as a dynamic platform for fostering curiosity, nurturing creativity and inspiring innovation, with a special focus on engaging and empowering the youth while boosting tourism in the region at the same time.”

Later, Gao also inaugurated the model anganwadi centre and the renovated district emporium here.

The programme was attended by Tezu and Sunpura ZPMs, all HoDs, representatives of CALSOM, public and student leaders etc. (DIPRO)