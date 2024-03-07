APPDSU urges authority to prevent future blockage of NH-415

YUPIA, 6 Mar: All Papum Pare District Students Union (APPDSU) has appealed to the authorities concerned to take prompt measures to prevent future blockage of the NH-415 near the airport road in Hollongi.

In a press release, the union said that siltation in Hariso river has raised the riverbed upto the bridge level and that overflowing water of the river might cause floods and damage the road during the rainy season.

The members of the union recently met chief secretary (in-charge) Kaling Tayeng, the Papum Pare DC and the highway chief engineer and apprised them of the prevailing situation. The union appealed to the authorities concerned to clear the siltation to deepen the riverbed as deep riverbed will stop overflowing of the river water or flood.

“The chief engineer has assured the APPDSU that urgent and necessary steps will be taken within a week or two to address these concerns,” the release said.

The union also called for reinforcement of the bridge structure to prevent any potential damage during the monsoon season. It also emphasized the need for effective waste management in the bridge area.