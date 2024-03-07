243-member strong contingent to represent Arunachal at 3rd North East Games

ITANAGAR, 6 Mar: Arunachal Pradesh will be represented by a strong 243-member contingent at the 3rd North East Games, 2024 to be held in Nagaland from 18 to 23 March.

The contingent includes 208 athletes and 35 technical officials.

The Games will comprise 16 disciplines – archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, cricket, football, belt wrestling, free-style wrestling, lawn tennis, pencak silat, sepak takraw, table tennis, taekwondo, volleyball and wushu, Arunachal Olympic Association secretary-general Bamang Tago informed.

Barring the sepak takraw, Arunachal will compete in all other 15 disciplines, Tago said.

Tagru Magung is the chef-de-mission while Charu Govin is the deputy chef-de-mission, he said.

The state contingent will leave for Nagaland on 17 March.

Meanwhile, the erstwhile North East Olympic Association has been rechristened as “North East Sports Association.” Accordingly, the North East Olympic Games will now be called “North East Games.” The decision was taken during a recent meeting of the North East Olympic Association.