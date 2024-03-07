Forum opposes NHPC’s CSR projects in Siang

ITANAGAR, 6 Mar: The Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum (SIFF) has opposed the implementation of schemes/projects under corporate social responsibility (CSR) 2023-2024 for Siang district by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Ltd. (NHPC) as per its memo dated 10th October 2023.

During a meeting on Wednesday, the representatives of SIFF executive members and members from all Siang dam affected villages expressed their concerns over the said notification and claimed that the impacted villages of the CSR schemes/projects had not been consulted prior to allocation of CSR funds and were also not aware of the said NHPC notification until 1st March 2024.

“Why the CSR scheme is being allocated in the villages of Siang by NHPC, a dam/hydropower public sector unit indirectly violating the Gauhati High court order passed in favour of SIFF (Case no. : PIL 10/2014)?” the Forum questioned.

The SIFF also questioned the involvement of the departments involved in the CSR scheme and demanded transparency.