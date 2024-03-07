NABARD projects credit plan of Rs 7.9 cr for Pakke Kessang

LEMMI, 6, Mar: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has estimated a potential-linked credit plan (PLP) of Rs 7.9 crore for Pakke Kessang district for 2024-25.

The PLP forms the basis for finalization of the annual credit plan for the banks in the district.

Earlier, the PLP document was unveiled by deputy commissioner Bani Lego during the district-level bankers’ committee meeting on Wednesday.

Various issues such as annual credit plan, Atma Nirbhar schemes, financial inclusion, PM Svanidhi, PMJDY, PMJJBY, PMBY and others were discussed during the meeting.

The DC appealed to the LDM and branch manager of SBI to expedite the establishment of the SBI branch at Lemmi.

While addressing the gathering, NABARD district development manager insisted on KCC saturation drive to enable universal access to concessional institutional credit for facilitating all farmers to get short-term loan for crop and animal/fish rearing at a maximum interest of 4 percent on timely repayment.