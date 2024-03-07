LDV DEO reviews poll preparedness

ROING, 6 Mar: Lower Dibang Valley deputy commissioner-cum-DEO Soumya Saurabh on Tuesday reviewed election preparedness in the district during a series of election related meetings, conducted in connection with the upcoming parliamentary and assembly elections.

During a meeting with the lead bank managers and public representatives, the DEO spoke on the role being played by the banks in keeping a vigil on the election-related expenditures.

The DEO also briefed them about the submission of daily reports on suspicious cash withdrawals, according to the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

In another meeting, the DEO reviewed the preparedness of district nodal officers and the election related activities.

In a meeting with the telecom service providers (TSPs), the DEO reviewed the status of mobile network availability at polling stations and internet connectivity at the counting centre.

The DEO instructed all TSPs to keep in readiness all material required for uninterrupted functioning of network towers during the election period. (DIPRO)