APSCPCR team inspects school where student died

[Indu Chukhu]

EMCHI, 7 Mar: A team of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) on Thursday inspected Rising Star School here in Papum Pare district, following the death of a 12-year-old Class 6 girl student of the school on 1 March.

Relatives of the deceased have alleged that the child was murdered by two other 12-year-old girl students of the same school.

The commission had taken suo moto cognisance of the case a day after the incident.

APSCPCR Chairperson Ratan Anya, who along with members of the commission, District Child Protection Officer Aroti Tayeng, the Gumto circle officer, and Doimukh Police Station OC Phassang Simi inspected the school, told mediapersons that “the incident took place inside the hostel premises.”

Anya said that the APSCPCR will recommend to the state government to constitute and “anti-bullying committee,” and stressed on “inclusion of moral science subject from kindergarten to Class 8 in the schools.”

The police and the commission, however, did not disclose any detail of the case, as it is still under investigation.

The two minor girls who were allegedly involved in the case are currently lodged in the juvenile home in Pasighat (E/Siang), while three persons – the school’s principal, headmaster and hostel warden – are lodged in the Jollang jail.

“The case is still under investigation and more people may be arrested, based on their statements,” the OC said, and informed that the police are yet to receive the postmortem report.

The APSCPCR team later visited the Doimukh police station to receive the documents relating to the case.

The school has been sealed following the incident.

Three serious cases involving children have been reported in Arunachal in the past two months.