CM inaugurates Bichom district

NAFRA, 7 Mar: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday inaugurated the newly created Bichom district, which has been carved out of West Kameng and East Kameng districts, in the presence of union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju and others.

He handed over the insignias bearing the logos of the deputy commissioner and the superintendent of police, signifying the transfer of responsibilities for the new district to DC Akriti Sagar and SP Sudhanshu Dhama, and laid the foundation for the district headquarters in Napangphung.

Congratulating the people of the new district, Khandu said that “the aspiration which had been lingering since 1984 has been fulfilled today.”

He said that the demand for Bichom district originated in 1984. However, it came officially to the fore after the formation of the Bichom District Demand Committee in 1996 under the chairmanship of Kiren Rijiju, who hails from Nafra.

“While the Bichom district issue was pending, we created four new districts elsewhere. These are Pakke-Kessang, Kamle, Leparada, and Shi-Yomi. I must acknowledge and commend the contributions of MLAs Mama Natung, Goruk Pordung and Dongru Siongju that finally made Bichom district a reality,” he said.

Khandu gave assurance that the state government would create all necessary infrastructures in the new district, and promised that that “all existing infrastructure and assets now being transferred to Bichom district from East Kameng will be replaced with new ones.”

The state assembly had in February passed the Arunachal Pradesh (Reorganisation of Districts) (Amendment) Bill, 2024 for creation of Bichom and Keyi Panyor districts.

“The new district will bring far-flung areas under easy accessibility and accelerate economic development through various government initiatives for the benefit of the Miji, Sajolang, Aka (Koro) and Puroik communities,” he said.

Reportedly, 27 villages from Nafra, Khazalang and Sirilang circles in West Kameng will be merged with Bichom district, and 28 villages from Lada and Bana circles of East Kameng will be merged with it.

The CM informed that “one village that had been left out of Bichom district in the original amendment has been rectified through an ordinance and will now be a part of the new district.”

The CM flagged off vehicles for the beneficiary SHGs under the Arunachal Grameen Express Yojana, besides laying the foundation of 18 projects and inaugurating an equal number of projects.

A ‘multi-technology testing centre’ and an administrative building of Imphal (Manipur)-based Central Agricultural University was also inaugurated, and houses were allotted under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Minister Mama Natung, MLAs Dongru Siongju, Goruk Pordung, Hayeng Mangfi, Nyato Dukam, Phurpa Tsering, Kumsi Sidisow and Dorjee Wangdi Kharma, besides representatives of the Sajolang Elite Society, the Aka Welfare Society, the Puroik Welfare Society, and the East Kameng Social Welfare & Cultural Organisation were present on the occasion. (CM’s PR Cell)