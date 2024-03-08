JACPDF welcomes GoAP’s recognising 23 indigenous languages, dialects as 3rd language

ITANAGAR, 7 Mar: The Joint Action Committee for the Postal Department Fiasco (JACPDF) on Thursday in a press conference informed that the state cabinet has approved recognising the languages and dialects of 23 constitutionally indigenous tribes of Arunachal Pradesh as third language.

The committee’s convener Raj Pao said, “We welcome the state government’s key decision of recognising the languages and the dialects,” and appealed to the government to “notify the approval in the official gazette at the earliest.”

The committee informed that it has submitted a representation to the state’s postal department director to halt the ongoing appointment process for grameen dak sevaks till the government notifies the decision in the official gazette.