Polling functionaries trained

SEPPA, 7 Mar: The first leg of the training programme for the presiding and polling officers of East Kameng district was held here on Thursday.

District nodal officer (training) Robin Hissang appealed to the participants to be “attentive and interactive for effective learning,” while District Election Officer Lekhandu Thungon briefed the participants on the election process and the technicalities involved therein.

District-level master trainers imparted training on the model code of conduct, polling parties, poll day arrangements, EVMs, and the VVPAT.

A hands-on session on EVMs and the VVPAT was also held. (DIPRO)