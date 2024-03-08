Sensitisation prog on women’s rights

ITANAGAR, 7 Mar: Akashvani Itanagar organised a sensitisation programme on women’s rights and privileges at its office premises here on Thursday to mark the International Women’s Day in advance.

APSCW member Komna Moidam and Sexual Harassment at Workplace Committee chairperson for Papum Pare district, Nani Modi, also attended the programme.

Modi sensitised the participants to various legal aspects and the rights of women. She said that, “in order to empower women, sensitising the men is one of the most important things, along with educating women about their rights.”

Moidam also encouraged the women participants to know their rights and privileges.

Akashvani Itanagar Head (i/c) R Karmakar, Programme Head Bengia Gooma, Programme Executive Telian Tangjang, Regional News Unit Head of Akashvani and DDK, Itanagar Rakesh Doley, and all the RJs, announcers and staffers of the office participated in the programme.