Sweeping failures under the nationalist carpet

Editor,

The prevalence of 6.7 million zero-food children (kids aged between 6 and 24 months who have not eaten anything whatsoever over a 24-hour period) in the country (comparable with West African nations of Guinea, Benin, Liberia, and Mali) is itself proof enough of how developed ‘New India’ has become with the advent of ‘good days’.

The heads of all true Indians simply hang in shame on witnessing such vulgar inequality and unpardonable crime of sweeping all ills and failures of the country, along with the woes of the downtrodden, under the nationalist carpet of temple statues, flags, Vistas, moon mission, and bullet trains, to cite a few.

Yes, when that much zealously chanted ‘vikas’ gets pursued for the privileged class only, so that they can advertise the glitter on behalf of the harbingers of ‘good days’, it is natural that billions of non-privileged Indians, bereft of all norms of basic human necessities, would be given a cold shoulder and left to rot at their own mercy.

Kajal Chatterjee,

D-2/403,

Peerless Nagar,

Kolkata