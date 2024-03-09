Santosh Trophy in Arunachal: A mirror for introspection

[ Nani Halyi ]

Place: Golden Jubilee Stadium, Yupia.

Event: the 77th National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy.

As the referee blew the whistle to kick off the match between Arunachal Pradesh and Goa, a moment meant to be scripted in the annals of Arunachal football unfolded.

It was the debut appearance for Team Arunachal in the final rounds of the national championship. The fans of the sport didn’t leave any stone unturned to make sure that their team received unwavering support from the stands. The atmosphere was electrifying; the screams from the fans, louder than the ocean waves, made the air vibrate in the entire stadium. It was not just a football match but an occasion that transcended cultural and geographical boundaries, united communities and fueled flames of patriotism across the state.

Goa, having lifted the trophy five times and with a rich football legacy, was a difficult opponent to tackle. However, Arunachal was more ready than ever to rise to the occasion. The spoils were shared at the end of the match after a festival of goals with each side scoring 3 goals apiece.

Rahul Singpho etched his name in the history books by scoring the all-important (last-minute) equaliser while Tame Agung displayed his ice-cold composure by finding the back of the net from the penalty spot earlier in the match.

Started in 1941, the Santosh Trophy, named after Manmatha Nath Roy Chowdhary, the Maharaja of Santosh (now in Bangladesh), the then president of the Indian Football Association and the donor of the trophy, is the men’s national football championship of India. The Indian Football Association was the governing body for the sport in the state of Bengal.

The championship aims to address the need for a state-level national football championship in the country. Later, the responsibility of the running the tournament had been shifted to the All-India Football Federation (AIFF).

The host team, after months of preparations, appeared well-prepared for the challenging task ahead. Excitement was palpable among the denizens of Itanagar and so were the expectations from the home team. Grouped together against seasoned teams, including Services, Goa, Kerala, Assam, and last year’s runners-up Meghalaya, Arunachal knew they faced an uphill battle. With a draw against the mighty Goa, the optimism was high. What followed, however, didn’t go according to the expectation and the journey took a slight downward turn.

Three consecutive defeats against Services, Assam and Kerala crushed Arunachal’s dream to progress to the knockout stages. With two draws, three losses, and 0 win throughout the campaign, the results were certainly not what the home crowd wanted.

What went wrong? One could go on to debate on this endlessly, looking for the scapegoat to blame. But there always is a better way – to introspect by way of engaging in discussions and constructive criticisms.

To comprehend why other teams outplayed us both technically and tactically, it’s imperative to delve into the broader perspective: understanding the essential elements needed to foster the development of football within a state or in the country. We need to start working on those necessities in order to realise Arunachal’s football dream.

All of the teams that defeated Arunachal boast players who were professionals in the I-League, having competed against some of the best in the business, and have learned the art of football in academies or clubs since a young age. Moreover, these states have multiple residential football academies that serve as platforms for the budding footballers.

In contrast, our players did not have the opportunity to experience top-level football tournament; mostly lacked formal coaching during their formative years, and hardly get a few weeks of competitive football throughout the year.

Only a handful of players from Arunachal have reached the top of Indian football. Among them are Arunachal football’s torchbearer and legend Gumpe Rime, who played for clubs like Mahindra United and Shillong Lajong; Nyamar Loyi and Techi Tatra, both of whom represented Air India FC and Aizawl FC, respectively; and now, Gyamar Nikum and Kojam Beyong, who are plying their trade for Inter-Kashi in the I-League.

However, at the youths’ level, our players are at par with those from top footballing states. This is exemplified by Arunachal’s recent accomplishments in the sub-junior NFCs, clinching consecutive silver medals in the 2018-’19 and the 2019-’20 editions. These accolades are a testimony to the innate footballing talent that our youngsters possess. Yet, the gap increases as the players move from youth to the senior level. While others join clubs/academies and compete with and against top players under experienced coaches, facilitating a smoother transition, our players struggle to find the right opportunities to hone their skills.

To move forward and to lay the foundation to foster football development, the following components need to be equally stressed.

Grassroots football and youths’ development

‘Catch them young’ should be the catchword for the foundation of any sports. However, the goal of grassroots development extends beyond discovering the next ‘Messi’ or ‘Ronaldo’; it’s about creating an environment where everyone has the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful game, maintain a healthy lifestyle, and embrace true sportsmanship values, thereby promoting a lively and inclusive sporting culture.

Several steps can be taken to foster grassroots development, such as conducting grassroots football tournaments and festivals to generate greater interest among young players, development of community playgrounds, and training grassroots-level coaches who can guide the children in the right direction. One of the priorities should be to establish academies, be it paid football schools or government-run organisation. Effective implementation of initiatives such as FIFA Football for Schools and the Khelo India programme can provide valuable platforms for young players to showcase their talents.

Coach education

Coach education is as important as grassroots football development. Without coaches, a player can never reach his full potential. The prospect of seeing players from our state compete in the ISL or represent the national team becomes achievable only when we have an adequate number of qualified coaches who can mentor and guide the talents.

Currently, Arunachal has 101 registered coaches in the AIFF coaching portal, including 2 AFC A licence coaches. In comparison, Kerala has 1,909, West Bengal has 1,364 and Manipur has 941. The number of coaches in our state accounts for a mere 0.59 percent of the country’s total of 17,016.

It is, therefore, imperative to conduct coaching licence courses, workshops and seminars in collaboration with the AIFF, the FIFA and professional football clubs to equip our coaches with the right knowledge.

Having a proper league structure

Getting the right amount of competitive exposure is pivotal to maximise a player’s performance. One of the main reasons behind our players underperforming is the lack of competitive football exposure.

A top club in Europe plays more than 50 competitive matches in a season. While this number in India is still relatively low, top states have well-established football pyramids. West Bengal has a seven-tier football league structure, with the Calcutta Football League premier division being the top tier. Kerala has Kerala Premier League as its top tier, which is competed between top clubs from all districts and it is mandatory for all the districts to conduct district leagues.

Arunachal desperately needs a stable league structure. Other than the top division, the leagues should also spread to every district of the state. A well-planned year-round football calendar will not only give the players the required match time but also introduce professionalism to the game. When that happens, the narrative around football will change, and people, including parents, will see football as a career opportunity, as well.

The Indrajeet Namchoon Arunachal League has been inactive for the last few years. Other state-level tournaments like the Eagle Trophy and Tadar Tang inter-district tournaments have not been consistently conducted over the years. Moreover, these tournaments typically run for only a few weeks.

Infrastructure development

Having the right infrastructure is a prerequisite before planning any tournament or sports event. In addition to government initiatives to build sports facilities, public-private partnership (PPP) models can be utilised to develop sports infrastructure, academies, etc. The corporate sector’s involvement in sports can play a significant role in elevating the sporting landscape.

While Pema Khandu’s announcement of the construction of seven new stadiums during the opening ceremony of the Santosh Trophy in Yupia is positive news, maintaining these facilities afterwards presents a more challenging yet crucial task.

In 2020, the public of Ziro was elated to see the lush green natural pitch in the newly constructed Padi Yubey Stadium. But the excitement didn’t last long, and soon the ground became worn out. Hence, it is the responsibility of the local authorities, district football associations, and the community to ensure that the facilities are well-maintained.

Community football

A vibrant football culture could be fostered through community initiative and its involvement.

An intriguing aspect of Japan’s evolution into one of the premier footballing nations in Asia is their focus on integrating football with the local community. This is illustrated by their practice of naming professional clubs after their respective regions, local flora, fauna, and other aspects, fostering a profound sense of belonging among citizens. In the J-League (Japan’s top professional league), stadiums are known as homeland. All the clubs conduct various homeland activities that involve the general public. These initiatives help in cultivating a vibrant football culture and instill love for the game among all citizens.

In Arunachal, each tribe celebrates its own festivals in a grand fashion. Organising football tournaments as part of the festival can be a great way to promote community-based football. Moreover, tournaments for teams based on communities or regions can be conducted by community-based organizations (CBO) and student unions to encourage widespread participation.

Moving ahead

Despite the challenges facing Arunachal football, the coming of the Santosh Trophy in the state marks a new dawn in its football history. The buzz it has created around the sport is greater than ever before, and now the onus is on the APFA, players, coaches and the football fans to leverage this momentum to propel Arunachal football to new heights by taking all necessary steps. Apart from government initiatives, local companies like PH Constructions, TK Constructions may incorporate the ‘sports for development’ model as part of their social sector commitments.

The arrival of the tournament could not have been possible without the active and personal involvement of the president of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association, Pema Khandu. Another man behind the success story is Kipa Ajay, APFA general secretary and AIFF treasurer. It reflects their dynamism and commitment to the sport. The state’s football fraternity would remain indebted to the duo forever. (Nani Halyi, an AFC C coaching diploma holder, is a PG student in Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education, Thiruvananthapuram. He can be contacted at nanihalyi@gmail.com)