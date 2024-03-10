Awareness prog on spring rejuvenation

YACHULI, 9 Mar: The GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment’s Northeast Regional Centre (GBPNIHE-NERC) organised an awareness programme titled ‘Para-hydrology, with special reference to spring rejuvenation’ here in Keyi Panyor district on Saturday.

The programme, which was attended by 46 stakeholders, was aimed at educating the participants, particularly villagers, in combating the water crisis.

Addressing the participants, GBPNIHE-NERC Scientist-C Tridipa Biswas spoke on several topics, including basic groundwater management, hydrology, spring and aquifers, springs rejuvenation, and spring shed development and processes.

Underscoring the significance of para-hydrology training and spring rejuvenation, she emphasised on “the pivotal role of villagers in protecting, monitoring, and managing springs, and fostering a sense of ownership and responsibility within the community.”

GBPNIHE-NERC JPF Sahityesh Chandra delivered a presentation on spring ecosystem and management, covering various spring rejuvenation techniques, while Yachuli ADO Duyu Udi offered insights into the importance of spring rejuvenation for sustainable agriculture, shedding light on the direct impact of water security on agricultural practices and livelihoods in the region.

NEID FCs Tani Buchi and Pei John Kamder spoke about the current groundwater scenario in Yachuli and Yazali, respectively, highlighting the challenges posed by groundwater scarcity.

The programme was organised in collaboration with the ArSRLM, Yachuli.