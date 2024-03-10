Capacity bldg prog on public health emergencies

ITANAGAR, 9 Mar: A six-day capacity building programme on ‘hospital preparedness during public health emergencies and disasters’ for district hospital medical superintendents and hospital administrators was organised in New Delhi from 4-9 March, health & family welfare assistant nodal officer (disaster cell) Dr Dukam Taipodia informed in a release.

The programme brought together administrators from TRIHMS (Naharlagun), BPGH Pasighat (E/Siang), and the Changlang, Anjaw, Lohit, West Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Papum Pare and West Kameng district hospitals, besides participants from Odisha and New Delhi.

The initiative was aimed at equipping the hospital administrators with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively manage and respond to crises in healthcare settings in Arunachal Pradesh.

“The workshop delved into critical topics such as risk assessment, emergency response planning, resource management, communication strategies, and coordination with public health agencies,” the release stated, adding that “the participants engaged in interactive workshops, case studies, and field visit to the civil hospital in Haryana to foster practical learning experiences.”

Experts in public health emergency preparedness from New Delhi-based Indian Institute of Public Health and the PGI-Chandigarh emphasised the importance of proactive measures in safeguarding healthcare facilities and communities during crises.

“Effective hospital preparedness is paramount in mitigating the impact of public health emergencies,” said TRIHMS Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Tao Kaki.

During the six-day programme, the participants exchanged best practices, networked with peers, and gained insights from experienced facilitators, the release said.

“The collaborative environment fostered innovation and encouraged the participants to explore new approaches to address emerging challenges in healthcare emergency management,” it said.