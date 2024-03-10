HU conducts workshop on mooting skills

ITANAGAR, 9 Mar: The law department of Himalayan University (HU) here organised a workshop themed ‘Developing mooting skills’ on Saturday.

Addressing the participants, the university’s law department head Dr L Malem Mangal said that “moot court was adopted in 1985 as an integral part of curriculum of legal education by the Bar Council of India.”

He highlighted the importance of developing advocacy skills “not only for practicing law but also for arbitration and judges.”

HU registrar Vijay Tripathi highlighted the importance of mooting skills in establishing a successful career in law, and urged the students to “develop and learn skills from varied sources, including co-curricular activities such as moot court competitions.”

Advocate Morrik Bagar from the Itanagar permanent bench of the Gauhati High Court was the resource person.

The students had their doubts on practical issues of mooting cleared during the question and answer round.

DSW proctor Dr Dipongpou Kamei, HU zoology HoD Dr Feroz Ahmad Shergojri, other HoDs, faculty members, and students attended the programme.