MLA Phosum Khimhun passes away

ITANAGAR, 9 Mar: Veteran politician and Changlang MLA Phosum Khimhun died of a heart attack on Saturday morning in Itanagar. He was 64.

The five-time MLA was also adviser to the PWD minister. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

Sources close to late Khimhun informed that he was getting ready for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to IG Park when he complained of discomfort and shortness of breath. He was rushed to Heema Hospital, where he breathed his last at around 9:30 am.

Born on 1 April, 1960 in Khimyong village, Khimhun had started his political career as an anchal samiti vice president in Changlang. He was elected as an MLA in 1999 from the Changlang South assembly constituency, and had continued getting elected till 2019. In 2004 he had won by a narrow margin of three votes.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed sorrow over the death of the lawmaker.

“I am shocked at the passing away of Hon’ble BJP MLA Shri Phosum Khimhun from Changlang South assembly constituency. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members, friends, kin and followers!” he posted on X.

The chief minister said that Khimhun was “dedicated to the service of his people, the region’s development and the growth of Arunachal Pradesh.”

“Will ever miss his camaraderie, commitment and concern for the state’s inclusive progress. May Lord Buddha grant eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to his near and dear ones to cope with this agonising moment,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also mourned Khimhun’s demise. “I am deeply anguished to learn about the sudden demise of HMLA of Changlang South assembly constituency, Phosum Khimhun today. He was a senior leader who dedicated his life to the service of our people,” he said, and conveyed condolence to the bereaved family.

Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona also expressed profound grief over the passing of the legislator, and recalled late Khimhun as “an experienced and dedicated figure who significantly contributed to the state’s growth and development.”

Sona conveyed heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

State BJP president Biyuram Wahge also expressed condolence to the bereaved family. “With a heavy heart, I paid my last respect to Hon’ble MLA Late Shri Phosum Khimhun ji in his residence,” he said in a condolence message.

“My deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family members for this great loss, which is also a great loss for the party and the state. May his soul rest in peace” Wahge said.

Governor KT Parnaik also mourned Khimhun’s demise, and said that “the state, particularly Changlang district, has lost a veteran legislator who made valuable contributions towards the development of the state in various capacities.”

Extending heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family, the governor prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul. (With inputs from PTI, Raj Bhavan & Speaker’s PR Cell)