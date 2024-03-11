Interaction prog with mithun rearers

BALISORI, 10 Mar: Thirty mithun rearers participated in an interaction programme conducted by Doimukh-based Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) in Balisori village in West Siang district on Saturday.

“The programme, sponsored by Chattisgarh-based IIT Bhilai Innovation & Technology Foundation (IBITF), was aimed at supporting the competence of mithun rearers, fostering a deep understanding of the integration of technology in buying and selling processes of mithun, which holds immense cultural and economic significance as a symbol of pride and local identity in tribal trade,” RGU informed in a release.

The programme was convened at the residence of prominent farmer Jobe Buchi, and was chaired by PI Dr Marpe Sora, under the tribal area sub-plan scheme of the IBITF, it said.

“The participants delved into pressing issues faced by mithun rearers, accentuating the challenges arising from a small population and localised distribution, which has resulted in inadequate policy and institutional support,” the release stated.

“Despite mithun’s integral role in the social, cultural and religious fabric of ethnic communities in the Northeast, it has unfortunately been overshadowed in policy discussions,” it added.

The participating farmers shed light on concerns related to insufficient policy and institutional support.

“The gathering emphasised the potential advantages of incorporating technology into mithun transactions, with farmers foreseeing improved efficiency and fairness in trade practices, marking a pivotal step towards empowering mithun rearers in the region,” the release said.