8th edition of NE Green Summit held

ITANAGAR, 10 Mar: Guwahati (Assam)-based non-profit organisation VIBGYOR NE Foundation organised the 8th edition of the Northeast Green Summit at the legislative assembly here on Sunday, in association with the state’s environment, forest & climate change department.

The summit, themed ‘Resetting Earth: Inching towards net zero emission region’, was attended by experts, decision-makers, entrepreneurs and representatives from across the country, the NGO informed in a release.

“The annual summit serves as a platform for endorsing a green economic model, emphasising wildlife conservation through community partnerships, and promoting the use of sustainable technologies to maintain a balanced ecosystem,” it said.

The necessity for implementing policies to increase green spaces in urban areas, and to curb wildlife trade were discussed during the programme.

Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona, who along with Environment Minister Mama Natung, Silchar (Assam) MP Dr Rajdeep Roy, Botanical Survey of India Director AA Mao, retired IFS officer CP Marak, and Garo Students’ Union president G Momin attended the event, underlined the importance of collaborative action at local, regional, and global levels to address environmental challenges effectively.

“The summit accentuates the imperative of unified action in combating climate change and preserving our natural heritage. Through dialogue, innovation, and shared commitment, we can chart a course towards a sustainable future for Northeast India and the global community,” he said.

Natung in his address said, “Our state is one of the world’s top ecological hotspots, having a vast range of flora and fauna species and ecosystem diversity. It has become a crucial habitat for tigers, a flagship species of India. The summit serves as a catalyst for nurturing environmental stewardship and sustainable development in the whole of the Northeast region.”

“By utilising collective expertise and encouraging partnerships, we can create a greener, more resilient future for the generations to come,” he said.

Dr Roy expressed appreciation for the Arunachal forest department’s Airgun Surrender Abhiyan to save the fauna of the state.

Panel discussions on linking science, culture and market mechanisms were held, while “technical sessions addressed climate change impact and mitigation; policy interventions for climate change mitigation and adaptation; and green entrepreneurship for BIMSTEC region,” it said.

The summit also included workshops on implementing community forest rights; medicinal plant technologies; carbon assessment and trade for farmers’ benefit; eco-tourism as a tool for achieving the sustainable development goals (SDG); and indigenous tribe technologies-inspired sustainable technologies, conducted by Padma Shri awardee Dr Uddhab Bharali.

“One of the notable sessions was the people biodiversity orientation programme, during which forest community volunteer Aryan Glow from the Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary shared grassroots experiences of community engagement,” the NGO said.

A documentary competition was also organised during the summit. The first prize went to Aravali: The Lost Mountains by Jigar Nagda, the second prize was won by Jyoti Prasad Das for his documentary A Sylvan Saga, and a special mention award was given to Ramen Borah for his documentary Guest of Kamakhya.

VIBGYOR NE Foundation secretary Bitapi Luhoe said, “The summit is curated to showcase the broad spectrum of environmental challenges, indigenous conservation endeavours, sustainable customs, and culinary treasures of our region. Our aim is to safeguard, optimise, and foster the potential of Northeast India’s unique biodiversity zone. Accordingly, a range of activities aligned with the UN’s SDGs are integrated into the summit’s agenda.”

The summit showcased an array of cultural experiences, including an exhibition and marketplace featuring traditional cuisines from Northeast India and the BIMSTEC region, an art walk, and indigenous storytelling sessions.

“Highlights included presentations on ancient medicinal practices and therapeutic heritage by the Indian Army’s 134 Ecological Task Force; a captivating theatrical production titled ‘Pattah Niting, which shed light on the Airgun Surrender Abhiyan; and a performance by the Karpung Karduk Centre for Folk Performing Arts,” the release said.

Child environmental activist from Manipur, Licypriya Kangujam, was felicitated during the summit.