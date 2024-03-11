Mini-fire tender flagged off

Tawang, 10 Mar: Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju and Lungla MLA Tsering Tashi flagged off a mini-fire tender for Lungla subdivision in Tawang district on Sunday.

The ambulance was procured with money from the MPLAD and CSR funds.

The minister and others also virtually joined union Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani for launching the ‘Buddhist development plan’ under the PMJUK.

Rijiju interacted with beneficiaries of various centrally-sponsored schemes, and highlighted “the shift in the government’s working style, ensuring that welfare schemes reach the grassroots level.”

He later visited the Gorzam stupa and participated in Gorzam Kora festival. (DIPRO)